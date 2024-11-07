NYC chefs are transforming tacos into culinary art

Atmosphere at Tacos & Tequila presented by Meet Cutes NYC hosted by Michael Voltaggio during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ at Hall Des Lumieres on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Tacos may be a street-food staple, but New York City chefs are turning them into something much more complex, using them as a platform to showcase culinary innovation. Forget the standard tortilla, meat, and salsa — these tacos are elevated, packed with unexpected flavors, and crafted to challenge the very idea of what a taco can be.

Earlier this month, chef Michael Voltaggio hosted Tacos and Tequilas at the Hall des Lumières in partnership with PERDUE, bringing together a dozen of NYC’s most creative restaurants to experiment with taco reinvention. Each restaurant took a different approach, using local and globally inspired ingredients to push boundaries.

For Sofia’s Taqueria, that meant a smoky twist, infusing their tacos with chipotle for an earthy heat that veered far from the usual taco fare. La Fonda, in contrast, used citrus marinades, layering bright lime and orange zest that felt like a nod to the Caribbean. Dirty Taco GCT took heat to a new level by topping their creations with a bold jalapeño crema, heightening spice and depth in every bite.

This trend is surfacing beyond events as well, popping up in New York’s taco pop-ups, fusion spots, and high-end restaurants, where chefs are using the taco as a culinary canvas. At Cantina Rooftop, the taco has become an homage to Mexican street food, piled with pico de gallo and a squeeze of lime, but with a refined, fresh twist. It’s the same taco concept, but stretched to new heights.

Espolôn Tequila has become a preferred pairing for these elevated tacos, serving cocktails like smoky mezcal margaritas that align with these complex flavors, helping transform the classic taco night into a true experience.

Whether you’re craving a gourmet creation or a simple street taco, NYC’s reinvigorated taco scene has something sizzling for every taste—every day, not just Tuesdays.