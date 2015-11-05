Papaya King’s next stop? Downtown Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Downtown Brooklyn is getting another iconic New York City eatery! After Lower East Side landmark Katz’s Delicatessen announced its new location at the forthcoming DeKalb Market, Papaya King is jumping on the bandwagon.

“As a native Brooklynite, I am proud to bring an iconic NYC brand to the borough,” Papaya King owner Wayne Rosenbaum told Eater.

The new location will feature the same menu as the original on East 86th Street. So get ready for frankfurters, all-beef sausages and tropical fruit drinks!

Papaya King Brooklyn will be at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Nevins Street and is expected to open in early December, according to Eater.