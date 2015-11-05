Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Papaya King’s next stop? Downtown Brooklyn

By
0
comments
Posted on

Downtown Brooklyn is getting another iconic New York City eatery! After Lower East Side landmark Katz’s Delicatessen announced its new location at the forthcoming DeKalb Market, Papaya King is jumping on the bandwagon. 

“As a native Brooklynite, I am proud to bring an iconic NYC brand to the borough,” Papaya King owner Wayne Rosenbaum told Eater. 

The new location will feature the same menu as the original on East 86th Street. So get ready for frankfurters, all-beef sausages and tropical fruit drinks!

Papaya King Brooklyn will be at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Nevins Street and is expected to open in early December, according to Eater.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC