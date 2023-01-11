Polar Lounge returns to Brooklyn hotel rooftop for a chill night out experience

A chilly lounge experience is opening up in Brooklyn to embrace the winter season.

For the second year in a row, Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is hosting its Polar Lounge installation. The lounge, located at 60 Furman Street, officially opens to the public on Jan. 12 with a one-of-a-kind experience for a night out.

The rooftop lounge features a glacial landscape of custom seating that overlooks the New York City skyline, as well as sculptures that, like the seating, are carved entirely from crystal clear ice. To keep guests warm, the Polar Lounge is teaming up with Moose Knuckles, a luxury outerwear brand, to provide sustainably sourced parkas for guests to wear.

After experiencing the Polar Lounge, guests can warm up in Harriet’s Lodge, a retro ski-themed area within 1 Hotel’s Harriet’s Lounge. Decked out with furry blankets, dim candles, greenery and wooden details, Harriet’s Lodge provides a cozy atmosphere to warm up while still enjoying the New York City skyline. Those who use the lodge can enjoy seasonal cocktails and chef-curated snacks.

General admission for the lounge starts at $50 per person for a one-hour time slot, with general admission granting guests access to the rooftop and includes a complimentary drink upon entry, courtesy of Proximo Tequila. VIP table options are available and can sit six people in one of the premium ice lounges. VIP bookings include a complimentary cocktail for each guest courtesy of Proximo Tequila as well as a caviar amuse-bouche sustainably sourced from Pearl Street Caviar.

A percentage of sales from the Polar Lounge will go to support the nonprofit Oceanic Global, which works to educate and protect the Earth’s oceans and polar regions.

The Polar Lounge will be open from Jan. 12 through Feb. 26 and will operate from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Must be 21 years or older to make a reservation, which can be made at resy.com.