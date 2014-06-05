Quesarito by Taco Bell: a secret menu item no more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You’ve heard of the Quesarito before, right? The secret menu item at Chipotle? Well, there’s news in Quesarito world, but Chipotle’s not involved.

Taco Bell also makes a secret-menu Quesarito, and has been testing it in Oklahoma City. Now, having received the most positive response since the Doritos Tacos Locos for it, the fast-food chain is introducing the menu item to Taco Bell’s across the country.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Quesarito is a beef burrito with rice, chipotle sauce and reduced-fat sour cream inside a grilled quesadilla. It’s also available with shredded chicken or steak. The suggested retail price for the Quesarito is $1.99 for seasoned beef (650 calories; 34 grams total fat), $2.79 for shredded chicken (620 calories; 30g total fat) and $2.99 for steak (640 calories; 31g total fat), according to The Times.

Will Chipotle follow suit and go official with the Quesarito? It’s a more powerful gut-buster, with beans, guacamole and other Chipotle fixings, and is rumored to be about 1,500-calories.