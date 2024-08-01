Ray’s Hometown Bar brings nostalgic local bar feel to Lower East Side and Greenpoint

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ray’s Hometown Bar has quickly made its way into the hearts of New Yorkers at both of their Manhattan and Brooklyn locations.

The bar first opened its doors in 2019 at 177 Chrystie St. The bar immediately got notoriety by being backed by actors Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun, as well as Carlos Quirarte, NYC scenemaker and Partner of Authentic Hospitality (Ray’s, Jac’s on Bond, Georgia Room, Bar Calico, Pebble Bar & Broken Shaker), Matt Kliegman and Matt Charles.

“We wanted something that felt like when we were traveling, the bar that we’re always looking for,” said Quirarte. “ I wanted to do something that feels like home. We wanted this place that didn’t just feel like it’s always gonna be a clubhouse kind for regulars, but we want a place where tourists come through and people meet each other.”

Ray’s quickly became popular due to its comfortable atmosphere and creative drinks, all of which have a “Ray” twist, such as the Ray Liotta (Miller High Life, Aperol, lemon), the Ray Charles (Jack Daniels Whiskey, Lemon, Honey), and the Lana Del Ray (St. Germain, prosecco, lemon, soda). The food menu has classic bar options like onion rings, fries, nachos and wings while also adding unique items like the Ray’s Red Hots (spicy Frankfurters), mozzarella sticks and the Buffalo Chicken Taquitos.

Naturally, the bar hit a bump in the road in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but Ray’s was able to team up with establishments like Gotham Burger Social Club to help bring the community together.

“Thank God for some of the programs that were put in place that allowed us to hire, it gave us just enough money to hire some staff that had been very loyal to us and keep them employed,” said Quirarte. “I think the community was looking for those businesses, you know? You’re locked up in your homes and afraid to go out and you think, I want some of something normal even if it’s not normal, but it was as normal as things got.”

In 2023, Ray’s officially expanded, opening a second location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn at 905 Lorimer St., just a stone’s throw from McCarren Park, the bar sits on the corner of the street with outdoor seating available in addition to the classic bar atmosphere that Ray’s patrons know and love in their Manhattan location.

The food menu differs slightly from the Lower East Side menu, with more sandwich options like the Ray’s Burger, the Fried Bologna Sandwich and the Fried Chicken Sandwich. A standout menu item that’s only available at Ray’s Brooklyn location is the soft serve, which is a mix of tangy pineapple and sweet vanilla swirled together. Customers have the option to enjoy it plain or as a boozy float topped with Brugal 1888 Ron Gran Reserva Rum.

“With Brooklyn, it made sense because you got [McCarren Park] right across the street. People pass by, they know we have soft serve, so they may stop in, grab a drink, grab some salsa with their kids or friends, or sit outside or walk to the park [with the ice cream],” said Quirarte.

Quirarte says that part of the appeal of either Ray’s location is that they are as serious about customer safety as they are about bringing high-quality food and beverage offerings to their customers. However, he also told amNewYork Metro that both Ray’s locations have a new nostalgia for a hometown bar that people have never experienced before.

“We might have those bars in our hometown but there’s a lot of people that didn’t have them and they feel this thing about it because they’ve seen it in a movie,” said Quirarte. “We have great staff, we have great regulars who talk to the stranger sitting next to them.”

Quirarte also noted that the staff at both spots are largely to credit for the welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.

“I’d love to give it all up to the space and the beautiful design and the imagery that Matt McCormick created, but we have a great staff and great customers, that’s a huge part of it,” said Quirarte.

For the future of Ray’s Hometown Bar, Quirarte says that expansion is not out of the question. That said, there are some exciting collaborations between brands and Ray’s that customers can look forward to.

“We have Tommy Bahama, which we’re really excited about. We like to have fun and not take ourselves too seriously,” said Quirarte. “[Customers] are also going to see an expansion of our apparel. I’m very excited about that.”

For more information about Ray’s Hometown Bar, visit raysbarnyc.com.