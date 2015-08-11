Ruth Krishna’s Tandoori Steakhouse opening for one night only in the East Village

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ruth Krishna’s Tandoori Steakhouse, the punniest restaurant in lower Manhattan, is planning to open for a single night only at 175 Avenue B.

On Sept. 17th, Chef Akhtar Nawab and his investor Chef David Chang plan to “take steaks where they’ve never gone before.”

We’re not sure where these steaks are going, but the menu for this pop-up steakhouse looks impressive.

21-day dry-aged Tandoori Ribeye served with yogurt, Biryani Onion Rings with green mango ketchup and Aloo Bhaji Hashbrowns are all listed as potential dishes on the Ruth Krishna’s website.

Ruth Krishna’s was originally dreamed up for the Fall 2015 fantasy issue of Chang’s food-focused literary magazine, Lucky Peach.

The magazine has already named the restaurant one of America’s best.

Reservations for seatings at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. will open online on Aug. 18th, Eater reports, and we expect the seats to go much, much faster than the line to get into Fuku.