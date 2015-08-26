Senor Frog’s NYC brings permanent spring break to Times Square

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Times Square is hopping into a permanent spring break: Senor Frog’s is here.

Popular with underage American tourists in Mexico, the Cancun-based chain is infamous for its foam parties, body shots and oversized ceramic green frogs in sombreros, perfect for #SpringBreakSelfies.

After much tequila-fueled anticipation, the new 22,000-square-foot Senor Frog’s location at 11 Times Square is set to open Wednesday night.

Perhaps a surprise wet T-shirt contest will grace 42nd Street? Will NYC Global Ambassador Taylor Swift be there to welcome the international business?

We can’t say for sure, but this promotional video of a woman in a denim tube top chain-shooting tequila in neon green cups hints that this type of spring break style good time is impending on NYC.

We can already hear Murray Hill happy hour goers croaking with excitement.