Shake Shack breakfast arrives at Grand Central

If you haven’t had the pleasure of flying through Terminal 4 at JFK Airport in the past year, than you’ve probably missed out on something big: Shake Shack’s breakfast sandwiches.

Their coveted breakfast menu, served only until 11 a.m. around Gate B23 and B37 includes sandwiches made with Niman Ranch cage-free eggs griddled fresh to serve on toasted potato buns with Shack sausage, applewood smoked bacon or just some melty American cheese.

Shake Shack announced Tuesday morning that its breakfast is “now arriving at Grand Central Terminal.”

From 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays, commuters can start their day with Shake Shack’s breakfast sandwiches, $3.75- $4.75 (cheaper than airport prices!) along with organic Shack drip coffee, an exclusive Stumptown Shack blend roasted in Brooklyn and sourced direct trade from farms in Central and South America and Indonesia. Stumptown cold brew is also available to help chase down that perfectly greasy sandwich.

You don’t need to book a Delta flight, or even a Metro North ticket, to get your hands on this once-elusive breakfast sandwich.