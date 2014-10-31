Starbucks’ Franken Frappuccino is $3 after 2 p.m.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you want to pay for your trick or treating, head to Starbucks after 2 p.m. today for a $3 Grande Frappuccino. While every Frappucino flavor (pumpkin spice!) is actually availble at the discounted price, the coffee company is pushing its new Halloween creation: Franken Frappuccino.

Green and black and packed with enough calories to probably frighten Dr. Frankenstein himself, the Franken drink is made from the standard green tea Frappuccino enhanced with peppermint syrup, white mocha syrup and crunchy java chips, topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. If you wanted to fulfill your Halloween sugar quota in a single sip, this may be the way to do it.

In New York Starbucks locations, the drink is currently listed at $6.50 for a Grande 16oz size, but the $3 deal runs through Halloween Eve. Even scarier, the drink doesn’t actually have any coffee in it. Cheers!