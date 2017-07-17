Subway introduces self-order kiosks and free Wi-Fi, just not in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Subway restaurants are getting a makeover.

The ubiquitous sandwich shop chain, which boasts more than 350 locations in New York City, is brightening up its stores with a new logo and fresh veggie display.

But New Yorkers will have to wait a little longer to try out the self-order kiosks and free Wi-Fi.

The redesign was unveiled Monday at 12 pilot locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. But none are in the five boroughs.

“We’ve created a modern design that gives our guests choices – from how they order to how they pick up their food, to how they enjoy their meal,” said Trevor Haynes, Subway’s vice president of operations.

New menu items such as pico de gallo and house-made pickles are also included in the rollout.

The revamp comes as Subway and other fast food giants are looking for ways to attract more health-conscious customers.

According to a report released last year by the Center for an Urban Future, Subway is the second largest national retailer in the city – second only to Dunkin Donuts.

It was unclear how much the renovations will cost at each store.

A spokeswoman for Subway said the company plans to help franchise owners pay for the remodeling work.