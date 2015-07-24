Sweetgreen and wastED are tossing up a food scraps salad!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There’s nothing trashy about this salad.

If you were unable to snag a seat at Dan Barber’s WastED pop-up this past March, there are plenty more opportunities on the way to eat his coveted food waste creations.

Beloved salad spot Sweetgreen has partnered with the eco-concious chef to create a wastED salad, available at all NYC Sweetgreen restaurants from July 28 – September 28.

The special salad will use items not commonly found on the Sweetgreen salad bar, including broccoli leaf, romaine heart, carrot ribbons, roasted kale stems, roasted broccoli stalks and cabbage cores, roasted bread butts, arugula, shaved parmesan, spicy sunflower seeds, pesto vinaigrette.

Tasty!

All of the ingredients used are totally edible, and reportedly healthy, but commonly thrown away at restaurants like Sweetgreen due to consumers’ beliefs on what is edible and what is garbage.

A portion of proceeds from the salad, which costs $8.60, will be donated to City Harvest.