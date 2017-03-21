UberEATS celebrates one year with free delivery

Go on, order up some tacos, mac and cheese, or a burger.

To celebrate the first anniversary of UberEATS, the delivery app is sending out food sans delivery fees on Wednesday.

Enter promo code “EATSNYBDAY” to order from any of the restaurants on the platform with free delivery. There is no minimum order to qualify.

Don’t know what to get?

Maybe try a bagel from the SoHo location of Black Seed Bagels, the No. 1 choice for brunch on the site last year. Or give the pan-fried pork dumplings from La Salle Dumplings in Harlem a try, the top choice for Chinese dishes.

Top it all off with a cookies-and-cream froyo from the Murray Hill location of 16 Handles, the most popular and highly rated dessert item of 2016.

If you are one to go with the crowd, other top choices by category have been:

Best Thai: Cheers Thai

Best Weekday Lunch: Mulberry & Vine

Best Cheap Eats: Kati Roll

Best Pizza: Broccolino

Best Italian: Lil’ Frankie’s

Best Late Night: Buffalo Boss Organic Wings