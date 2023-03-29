A scene from a sitcom: An unforgettable dining experience with New York’s most iconic personalities at Ainslie Bowery

Last week, I had the fantastic pleasure of dining with two of New York’s most charismatic and notable personalities: Rick McGuire, the creative mind behind the viral social media pages “What is New York” and “Subway Creatures,” and Skeery Jones, the beloved radio personality on Z100, New York’s #1 hit music station. We gathered at Ainslie Bowery, a giant Italian restaurant, wine bar, and beer garden in the heart of the Lower East Side.

Warmly welcomed by our host, Shane, we were immersed in an unforgettable experience from start to finish. The atmosphere was warm and inviting, complete with friendly staff, refreshing drinks, and a lively ambiance. We kicked off the night with some of the restaurant’s signature cocktails, including the Spicy Like Me—a real hit with its perfect blend of sweetness and spice—complemented by a bottle of their signature red wine.

The menu was a true work of art, with a variety of tantalizing dishes that left us in awe. From the crispy Arancini to the succulent Shrimp Scampi served with grilled country bread, every dish was a flavor explosion. The House-Made Pappardelle with braised pork ragu was savory and delicious, and the Free Range Hanger Steak was cooked to perfection. The Margherita and Saltimbocca pizzas, roasted in a wood oven, were the epitome of balance, with the right amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings.

One of the highlights of the evening was getting to converse with Rick and Skeery, two individuals who have been narrating the media in different mediums – radio and social media. They each brought their unique perspectives to the table, and it was fascinating to hear how the way media is consumed has evolved over the years. We talked about platforms like TikTok and Instagram and how they have given rise to a new generation of content creators, allowing for a more diverse range of perspectives to be shared. We delved into the challenges and opportunities faced by creators in the digital age, discussing the power of engagement and the importance of authenticity.

As we indulged in the delicious food and drinks, we laughed, shared stories, and simply enjoyed each other’s company, making us feel like old friends reunited. We reminisced about our favorite moments in New York, the unforgettable characters we’ve encountered, and the city’s ever-evolving dynamics. And to top off an already incredible evening, Shane even treated us to a sneak peek of Ainslie Bowery’s underground lounge where they host Burlesque shows once a month.

Skeery couldn’t contain his excitement about Ainslie Bowery, stating “Love the vibe of the new Ainslie Bowery. Perfect spot for a big group. The food was on point and perfect for sharing. I gotta come back for that burlesque show!” Rick McGuire also added to the praise, sharing “Great cocktails and better food!

The staff goes the extra mile for you and I’ll definitely be returning.”

So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable night filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, and great company, Ainslie Bowery is the place to be. Special thanks to Shane for being the perfect host and making our evening even more memorable. It was a night to remember, full of laughter, great food, and endless surprises reminiscent of a classic sitcom.

Ainslie Bowery is located at 199 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.