Wahlburgers opening on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan

Soon, you won’t have to venture all the way out to Coney Island for your Wahlburgers fix.

The celebrity burger restaurant popularized by its own A&E reality series opened its first NYC location in Brooklyn and is now making moves to Manhattan.

Thor Equities confirms that Wahlburgers has leased a 8,300-square-foot retail store at 725 Eighth Ave.

The property group also leased Wahlburgers their Brooklyn location at 3015 Stillwell Ave.

No known opening date is available for Wahlburgers Manhattan.