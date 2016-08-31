YO! Sushi to open in Flatiron District, bringing conveyor belt eats to Manhattan

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Eating sushi in the city is about to get a lot more fun.

Japanese restaurant YO! Sushi will open its 100th shop in the Flatiron District on West 23rd Street, its first New York City location.

The sushi eatery has restaurants around the world, and recently unveiled a location in Boston, set to open in October. Most known for its conveyor belt delivery style, diners can choose their sushi dishes on the belt that runs throughout the restaurant.

Along with its standard menu, YO! Sushi will be offering NYC-specific plates and specialized sake cocktails.

YO! Sushi will open its 1,800-square foot location in Flatiron this November.