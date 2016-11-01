Election Day NYC: Workouts and meditation sessions around the city

Use Election Day to try a new workout.

Find meditation sessions and more this election season. Photo Credit: Village Alliance

New York City fitness centers are getting out the vote.

From free gym access if you show your “I voted” sticker to Election Day meditation sessions, here’s out to work out the vote.

Crunch

Work out for FREE at any location when you present an “I voted” sticker. Nov. 8, multiple locations, crunch.com

New York Sports Clubs

Work out for FREE when you present an “I voted” sticker to the front desk of any location. Nov. 8-9, multiple locations, mysportsclubs.com

New York Health & Racquet Club

The club will be holding 20-minute meditations throughout Election Day at each of its nine locations so voters can “decompress after hitting the polls.” FREE for club members, $10 non-members who show an “I voted” sticker; Nov. 8 at 8 a.m., 39 Whitehall St.; 10:30 a.m., 24 E. 13th St.; 11:15 a.m., 1433 York Ave.; 11:45 a.m., 20 E. 50th St.; 12:30 p.m., 60 W. 23rd St., 62 Cooper Square; 5:15 p.m., 270 Park Ave. S.; 7:30 p.m., 110 W. 56th St.; 8:15 p.m., 132 E. 45th St., nyhrc.com

Election Exhale at Rubin Museum of Art

This special session of the museum’s mindfulness meditation program will be led by Kate Johnson and provide an opportunity to “pause, recharge and reflect.” Nov. 9, 1-1:45 p.m., FREE for members, $15 for non-members; 150 W. 17th St., 212-620-5000, rubinmuseum.org