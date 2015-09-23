Fall home decor: Tips that won’t break your budget

As the weather gets cooler and the days shorter, the beachy vibe in your home might start to feel a …

Not everyone may be thrilled that the warm weather is already leaving us, but it’s time to start embracing cozy blankets, fireplaces (albeit electric) and pumpkin spice.

We asked a few of our favorite interior designers for simple tips to give your home some autumnal décor, keeping your budget in mind.

Rich colors

Though fall normally evokes a theme of reds, yellows, and rusty oranges, fall colors this year are a little more edgy, said Polina Gorokhovskaya, who owns the NYC-based Polina Studio Inc.

“The color pretty much of the season is navy,” paired with “a rock and roll feeling to it with studs or metal,” she said.

To keep the dark hues from feeling drab, add a warm white blanket to the space and decorate with gold or clear vases or trays.

“Fluffy white makes it really wintry and warm,” Gorokhovskaya said. “And then clean and clear accents will brighten up the space.”

To make your space even livelier, pair those moody blues with bright pinks, Johanna Mele, an interior design expert at West Elm recommended from DUMBO, where the store is headquartered.

“Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you have to stick to earth tones,” she said. “Our West Elm fall line was heavy in saturated colors that bring unexpected life.”

For New Yorkers who don’t have a ton of storage space, Katrina Szish, a TV personality and style expert who lives in the Financial District, suggests getting some trendy pillow covers.

“Not only can they transform the look of your living room, but when you’re done with them, they fold flat to store until next year,” she said.

Bring the outside in

The rustic elements of fall are fun to play with inside, and Mele suggested combining storage with decor.

“I am a big fan of coat racks and ‘hall trees’ for the entryway,” she said. West Elm has racks priced between $100 and $500. “They are a great way to store your scarves, hats and even boots.”

For decorating, Szish said to forego vases this year and use pumpkins instead.

“This fall it’s all about the ‘mumpkin’ as a centerpiece,” she said. To make one, carve out a pumpkin and put a potted mum inside so the flowers stick out the top.

“Pumpkins and mums are go-tos,” she explained. “They last longer and are less expensive than fresh-cut flowers.”

To use this season’s metallic trend, grab some gourds from your local market and spray paint them in silver and gold, Szish added.

“When they’re dry, pile high in a sleek bowl for a ‘wow’ centerpiece,” she said.

Cozy in the bedroom

When the weather gets cold, New Yorkers get comfy, so it’s important to make your bedroom a cozy one, our experts said.

First, “trade your cotton sheets for cozy flannels in a preppy plaid or rich fall hue,” Szish said.

Next, swap out your family photos that decorate your bureaus and night-tables with snapshots taken during the fall.

“Fall is the perfect time to feature pumpkin patch pictures, foliage snapshots and throwback Halloween costume pix,” Szish said.

For extra warmth, Mele likes West Elm’s Horizontal Double Rib Throws ($64-$79 each).

“Add chunky knit throws for some texture,” she said, “and also to keep you warm whilst reading a book in your favorite chair.”