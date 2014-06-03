LATEST PAPER
Free fitness classes in NYC: June 4-10

Find free yoga in NYC.

By MEREDITH DELISO
June 4

Zumba: EC Squared Studio celebrates its opening with free classes through June 9, including this dance-based fitness workout. 8 p.m., FREE. 80-20 Roosevelt Ave., Ste. 207, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 646-508- 4818

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469- 0999

June 5

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Acutherapy: Learn acutherapy techniques to use pressure points and breathing to improve circulation, alleviate stress and pain, and increase relaxation. 5:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

June 6

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205- 7860

CityParks Seniors Fitness — Tennis: Learn how to play at the Tennis Center in Central Park. 1-3 p.m., FREE. 93rd Street near West Drive. Info and RSVP: 718-760- 6999

June 7

Morning Fitness: Start your morning with an hour of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Fort Tyron Park, Cabrini Boulevard and Ft. Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

June 8

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi: Learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

June 9

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing: Kick, punch, block and move. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

June 10

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Bootcamp: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. IS 271 Herkimer St., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866- 653-1705
 

