Health calendar: Sept. 9-15

The days are getting shorter, but there are still plenty of ways to work out outdoors — for free!

Free yoga class at Bryant Park. Photo Credit: Andrew Higgins via Flickr

SEPT. 9

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets

Summer on the Hudson — Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South.

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade.

Evening Ironstrength Run Around Central Park: Walk, jog or run 3-6 miles. With music by SpringMoves. 7 p.m., FREE. Meet at Reebok Fithub Upper East Side, 1132 Third Ave., to drop off bag. RSVP here

SEPT. 10

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP here

SEPT. 12

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street

SEPT. 13

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

Yoga in the Park: With The Yoga Room. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Astoria Park, 19th Street between Astoria Park South and Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria

SEPT. 14

Demo week: Try semi- private training classes including Pilates Reformer, Kettlebell Boxing, Pure Strength and Tai Chi (not outdoors). Now through Sept. 19, FREE. Asphalt Green, 555 E. 90th St. RSVP at FitnessUES @asphaltgreen.org or call 646-981-2247

SEPT. 15

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP here