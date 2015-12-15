Full Moon Christmas: 2015 is extra special

The holiday this year will be extra special.

The last full moon of the year is on Christmas Day.

This is the first time we’re seeing a full moon on Dec. 25 since 1977, a NASA spokesperson told ABC News. And we won’t get another one until 2034.

The full moon will reach it’s peak size at 6:11 a.m., so, if you have excited kids, you’ll probably be up before then anyway. Don’t forget to check it out.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the “longest and darkest” nights are in December and a full Christmas moon is also called the Full Cold Moon, Full Long Nights Moon or the Moon before Yule.

So yes, this year Christmas will be extra special!