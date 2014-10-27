Halloween 2014 in NYC: Best places to trick-or-treat

From museums to neighbors, here are the best places to trick-or-treat in the city.

Sure, you could just trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. But why do that when there are so many places you can go for free candy in New York City? Here are the best places handing out sweets, from museums to neighborhood blocks.

American Museum of Natural History

Trick-or-treat throughout the museum’s halls and catch live musical performances and magic shows while also enjoying arts and crafts and watching out for characters like Clifford, Curious George and Cookie Monster.

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $12

City Island

If you’re looking to get out of your neighborhood but not go too far, head to City Island where a parade kicks off the annual Halloween celebration. Small businesses and households hand out plenty of candy.

Time: Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hometown Halloween at Trinity Church

Can’t get any spookier than this: The Lower Manhattan church opens its graveyard to trick-or-treaters. If that isn’t creepy enough, the church also plans to show the 1925 silent film “Phantom of the Opera,” accompanied by “chilling organ improvisation.”

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Queens Zoo Halloween Party

The zoo opens its doors in the afternoon to trick-or-treaters. There will also be a “haunted habitat,” “spooky crafts” and “live animal encounters.”

Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Price: Children 12 and under free if they are in costume

Richmond Town, Staten Island

Visit this 100-plus acre historic town on Staten Island to trick-or-treat or to enjoy family-friendly games like apple bobbing.

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Neighborhood events

Of course, the best places to trick-or-treat are in the city’s diverse neighborhoods. Here are some highlights:

Manhattan

On the Upper West side, the W 69 St Block Association holds its popular annual Halloween celebration, closing off the block and bracing for some 4,000 children looking for treats. w69st.com

On the Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill throws its own block party complete with costume procession and trick-or-treating. carnegiehillneighbors.org

Trick-or-treating will go hand-in-hand with a procession at the 24th annual Children’s Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village. nyu.edu/community

Brooklyn

Park Slope, with its annual Halloween parade, is a prime spot for trick-or-treating; The parade ends with a party at Old Stone House in Washington Park, where there will be dancing and music. parkslopeciviccouncil.org

Cobble Hill is another iconic brownstone Brooklyn neighborhood that throws a parade and attracts little ghouls looking for candy. cobblehillassociation.blogspot.com

Bedford-Stuyvesant holds a Halloween celebration for “children and pet owners perusing the neighborhood for local treats and goodies.” facebook.com/events/366016516888248/

Queens

Head over to Astoria for the third annual “trick or treat extravaganza” featuring trick-or-treat stations, games, door prizes and more at the Astoria Heights Playground. facebook.com/events/315173005332894/