LATEST PAPER
34° Good Evening
34° Good Evening
Lifestyle

Halloween tips: 6 easy ways to have a healthy holiday

Have Halloween candy in moderation - and get

Have Halloween candy in moderation - and get rid of anything you don't like. Photo Credit: iStock

By MEREDITH DELISO meredith.deliso@am-ny.com @themerryness
Print

Avoid the sugar high this Halloween.

Dr. Dyan Hes, an obesity expert and the medical director at Gramercy Pediatrics, provides these tips and activities for a healthier Halloween -- that still includes candy.

 

Bake pumpkin seeds:

When carving pumpkins, don't just throw away those pumpkin seeds, but roast them for a fun, easy snack. "It's super healthy," says Hes.

 

Wear a pedometer:

Instead of counting up candy, make a game out of how much distance you can cover in a night by equipping your kids with pedometers.

 

Take the stairs:

Similarly, instead of taking the elevator in building, hit the stairs and get climbing.

 

Drink water:

Have your kids tote around some water or seltzer to rehydrate on Halloween -- not sugary drinks. "Sugar-sweetened drinks are thought to be the largest culprits leading to childhood obesity," says Hes. "This includes juices."

 

Get rid of the candy you don't like:

Once your kids get their haul, have them sort through it and weed out the candy they don't like. "Pick out 20 to 30 pieces that you like, and get rid of the rest," says Hes. You can bring it to work, or trade it in at participating dentist offices for money through "buyback" programs.

 

Stretch it out:

Once they weed out their candy, make sure to make it last by limiting it to a few candies each week. "It's all about moderation," says Hes. "You don't have to finish it all in the next two days. Most of that stuff doesn't go bad."

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events
Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell, on "Game Catch a DJ set by 'GoTs' Loras Tyrell and more to do this week
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show