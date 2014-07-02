Hamptons 2014: Fireworks, pop-up parties and hip-hop

Pop-up parties, hip-hop show-ups and shows up in the sky are on tap this weekend in the Hamptons.

FIREWORKS ON THE FOURTH

You’ll find them on the South Fork Friday in Montauk at 9 p.m. (All town beaches are considered good viewing spots.) Otherwise, the place to be is Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual picnic benefit gala, which caps with a dazzling fireworks display over Shinnecock Bay ($300, 36 Barkers Island Rd., sfah.org).

POP-UP PARTY

Nightlife impresario Travis Bass has a history of launching pop-up clubs in Manhattan — see what he’s up to now at The Bathing Club at Capri, where he’s hosting a party Saturday. No cover charge, but reservations are a must. 2-7 p.m., 281 County Rd., Southampton, 631-504- 6575, eventsusa@quintessentially.com

CELEBRITY MC

Grammy-nominated MC 2 Chainz is currently on tour, but he’ll be stopping between shows in the U.K. and Seattle to host and perform at 1 OAK Saturday. Table reservations the best bet. 125 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton, 631-204-5433, reservations@ 1oakhamptons.com

STAR SCREENING

Director Rob Reiner has created some classic films (“When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride”) and he’ll be at Guild Hall Sunday to host a private showing of his latest work, “And So It Goes,” starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton, both of whom are expected to be in attendance. 158 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0806

‘WICH CRAFT

Follow the results of “Sandwar,” taking place Saturday at Red Stixs in Water Mill. The culinary combatants are chef/host Jeff Mauro of Food Network’s “Sandwich King” and 300 Sandwiches food blog writer Stephanie Smith, who will be vying to create clever concoctions. Track the progression on Instagram (@jeffmauro, @300sandwiches).

WE HEAR THAT…

A rare exhibition of art by Bob Dylan (yes, that Bob Dylan) will be shown at Mark Borghi Fine Art (2426 Main St., Bridgehampton, 631-537-7245, borghi.org). “The Drawn Blank Series,” featuring paintings based on drawings and sketches Dylan made while on the road from 1989 to 1992, opens July 3 from 6-9 p.m. and runs until July 18. It marks the first time the works are being shown in the U.S. outside of the Gagosian Gallery.