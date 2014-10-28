Happy Marathon week! Check out these fitness events around NYC

How can you miss the Scare Your Butt Off Boot Camp and Halloween Party?

WEDNESDAY

Scare Your Butt Off Boot Camp and Halloween Party: Participate in a glute-focused workout, followed by treats and giveaways from local vendors. Costumes encouraged. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta UES, 1517 Third Ave. Info and registration: Eventbrite.com

Shape Up NYC – Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-153

THURSDAY

Marathon Training Party: Paragon Sports hosts a short run, followed by food, refreshments and prizes. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: Bit.ly/paragonruns

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

Dance for Life: Clay Health Club + Spa hosts this three-hour dance-a-thon class, with all proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen. 5:30-8:30 pm, $30. 25 W. 14th St. Info and RSVP: 212-206-9200

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cross Training: Get fit through this full-body workout, which combines yoga, cardio and resistance training. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Central Park Marathon Tour: See highlights of race day, from where the runners enter the park to the finish line. Walk includes moderate inclines. 1-2:30 p.m., $10-$15. John Purroy Mitchel monument, 90th Street and Fifth Avenue. Info and RSVP: Centralparknyc.org

SATURDAY

Arm Balancing & Inversions: Kerry Armstrong leads a workshop in the fundamentals needed to practice challenging arm balances and inversions. 1:45-3:45 p.m., $45 (includes bonus class). Lyons Den Power Yoga, 279 Church St. Info and RSVP: lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

2XU & Runner’s World Fun Run: Get a run in before the NYC Marathon, followed by food, refreshments and a VIP discount shopping experience at Paragon Sports. 8-10 a.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: bit.ly/paragonruns

SUNDAY

New York City Marathon: Cheer on the 50,000-plus runners who will be trekking 26.2 miles throughout the entire city. It may even inspire you to pound some pavement yourself. Course information: Tcsnycmarathon.org

Post-Marathon Party: Lululemon Athletica hosts this post-run party, featuring free stretch stations and massages, food and drinks, a photo booth and more. 1-6 p.m., FREE. Info and RSVP: Lululemonpostparty.splashthat.com

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Lean yoga poses and improve your flexibility and balance. For ages 15 and up. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Fitness: This mid-level class offers a total-body workout through aerobics, squats, lunges, core training and stretching. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St., Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed Dance for Life as occurring on Wednesday. The event is on Thursday.