Queens and Staten Island to receive more rounds of mosquito spraying from Health Department

The war on disease-carrying mosquitoes is in full force as the Health Department schedules more adulticide spraying in Queens and Staten Island.

The spraying will take place in sections of Queens on Monday, Aug. 8 between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, and in Staten Island on Aug. 10 between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will take place on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 in Queens and Staten Island, respectively.

The Health Department will spray in Queens in the following parts Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, College Point, Flushing, Linden Hill, Malba, and Whitestone:

Bordered by the East River to the North

Little Neck Bay, Cross Island Parkway, Clintonville Street, 154 Street, 23 Avenue, Francis Lewis Boulevard, Bayside Lane, and 162 Street to the East

Northern Boulevard to the South

Flushing Creek and Flushing Bay to the West

On Staten Island, the Health Department will be spraying in these parts of Annadale, Arden Heights, Aspen Knolls, Bay Terrace, Charleston, Eltingville, Great Kills, Greenridge, Huguenot, New Dorp Beach, Oakwood, Oakwood Heights, Pleasant Plains, Prince’s Bay, Richmond Valley, Rossville, Southeast Annadale, Tottenville, Village Green, and Woodrow:

Bordered by Veterans Road West, Bricktown Way, West Shore Expressway, Arthur Kill Road, Giffords Lane, and Staten Island Railroad to the North

Cannon Boulevard, Hylan Boulevard, and Ebbitts Street to the East

The Atlantic Ocean to the South

Arthur Kill to the West

During the spraying, the Health Department will be using low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3. Though the risk of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control is low for people and pets, those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected. During the spraying, it is recommended that you stay inside — air conditioners may remain on over the course of the spraying. After the spraying, wash all skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water, and wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The Health Department encourages New York City residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors, and reminds them that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.