Citymeals’ holiday cards help deliver meals to homebound elderly

Citymeals on Wheels is starting up its annual holiday card program to raise funds for the preparation and delivery of meals for homebound elderly New Yorkers. The holiday cards feature original designs of holiday scenes by local artists who donated their time and talent.

This year’s cards repeat favorite designs from past years and include new designs by Anne Watkins, John Segal, Katie Woodward and Robert D’Arconte. Buyers order in packs of five cards, sold on citymeals.org for $34 plus shipping and handling. Orders include vellum inserts that inform recipients of the donation made in their honor. All donations and 100 percent of proceeds go toward providing home-delivered meals to older members of the community.

“Citymeals’ holiday cards reflect all that’s best about New York City, including our tradition of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Beth Shapiro, executive director of Citymeals on Wheels. “This holiday season, while many of us will be gathering with friends and family, our meal recipients will spend the holiday alone. Thanks to our many generous supporters, they’ll receive a knock on the door to remind them they are not forgotten and ensure they have a nourishing, festive meal.”

Aside from holiday meals, Citymeals also delivers weekend and emergency meals. Nealy 2 million meals, a combination of holiday, weekend and emergency, were delivered by almost 19,000 Citymeals volunteers and staff last year in partnership with community-based organizations and senior centers.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit citymeals.org.