Podcast: 1 in 10 older New Yorkers were food insecure before the pandemic with Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels | amNewYork

This Christmas, Citymeals on Wheels will prepare and deliver holiday, emergency and weekend meals to thousands of homebound older New Yorkers. Since the start of pandemic, Citymeals on Wheels prepared and delivered over 2 million meals to vulnerable older New Yorkers who are too old and frail to shop or cook for themselves–800,000 more than during the same time period last year.

Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels shares how she led the organization to experience a 28% increase in its number of volunteers to help these 20,000 homebound elderly New Yorkers throughout the year. Beth shares, how columnist Gael Greene and American Chef and TV personality James Beard started Citymeals by raising $35,000 for Christmas Dinners in the 1980s, how Citymeals prepared and delivered over 25,000 holiday meals for vulnerable older New Yorkers across the city last month along with a friendly check in, and how you can donate to help provide meals to homebound elderly.

By visiting Citymeals.org 100% of your donation will be used for the preparation and delivery of meals.