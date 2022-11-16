Here are a few places where you can dine in New York City on Thanksgiving if you don’t want to cook

Are you a student stuck in the city for the holiday? A family who doesn’t know to cook? Alone in your apartment eating a cup of noodles for the seventh time this week and want to treat yourself to real food?

You are in the right place. The city has as much diversity in cuisine as rats on the tracks (a lot), so there’s definitely something to satiate any appetites for the upcoming holiday.

Here’s an all-inclusive list of eating in the city for Thanksgiving:

$: $50 and below to $75

Bell Book & Candle- Want a healthier meal you can feel good about? All food at Bell Book & Candle is organic, sustainable and locally sourced. The 3 course meal is $70 per person and $45 for children. To start, one can choose between a pear salad with balsamic and mixed greens or butternut squash soup with fried sage and oil. The main course is unsurprisingly turkey, with sourdough sage stuffing, maple sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. The meal is topped with some Chicago style apple pie. Book reservations here at any time from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.. 141 W 10th Street, Manhattan

Malibu Farm- Are you a vegetarian and need Thanksgiving options? Look no further than Malibu Farms! The starter is a loaded baked sweet potato with maple sausage, candied pecans and dried cranberries for $14. The main course is a choice between turkey with brussels sprouts and gravy for $30 and the vegetarian option of roasted honeynut squash with brown rice for $25. The courses are topped with a roasted pumpkin dessert for $14. The whole meal is prided on being farm-to-table fresh. Book reservations here. 89 South St, Manhattan

BALVENERA – BALVENERA is an Argentine-cuisine restaurant in the Lower East Side. The festive menu will be offered on Thanksgiving day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the day before from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Thanksgiving-specific menu features two $16 cocktails, the Mulled Malbec and Cranberry Vermouth. The full turkey course is $32 and includes stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and potatoes. Other less traditional Thanksgiving offerings include a Tuscan Kale Salad, with brussels sprouts and a peanut vinaigrette, the Rillette de Pato, with duck rillette, seed sourdough and chutney and the Sweet Potato Agnolotti, with pecans and brown butter. Book reservations here. 152 Stanton St, Manhattan

Mezze on the River- While the original price tag of $140 for a full turkey may seem daunting, it feeds 10-12 people. Mezze on the River is offering pre-Thanksgiving pick-up options as well as a special menu, to feed the masses. The Full Spread feeds 10-12 people for $300 and 4 for $120 and includes turkey, mac and cheese, potatoes, stuffing, sauce, green beans and pie. The menu on Thanksgiving includes turkey for $35, a choice of an autumn salad or shrimp and corn bisque for about $15 and a pumpkin cheesecake for $14. Book reservations here. 375 South End Ave, Manhattan

Margie’s at the Rockaway Hotel- Need a cozy reasonably priced escape for Thanksgiving? The special menu at Margie’s is only $55 per person and $25 for children. Margie’s features local art in its establishment, giving ambiance as well as food, located in the Rockaway Hotel. Featured Thanksgiving offerings include Turkey, Spiced Pumpkin Mousse and Herb Roasted Parsnip soup. Book reservations here. 108-10 Rockaway Beach, Queens

$$: $75 to $100

Ellington on Broadway- For $75 per person, Ellington’s is offering a 3-course meal with several delicious offerings. Potential appetizers include lobster ravioli, caesar salad and butternut squash bisque. Main courses include herb-roasted turkey with butter, filet mignon with scallion mashed potatoes and Sauteed Day Boat Shrimp and Scallops with bacon and asparagus. Dessert options vary between pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon, apple tart with frozen yogurt or a molten lava cake with a sweet strawberry glaze. The menu will be served from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the bar will be open until midnight. Book reservations here. 2745 Broadway, Manhattan

Thompson Central Park- Planning on watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Upper Stories at Thompson Central Park overlooks like parade route with speical Thanksgiving fare. The meal is 3-courses with a few choices with each for $95 in all. The starter is a kale salad before the main course of turkey with trimmings. Side options are stuffing, brussels sprouts, roasted potato, candied carrots and cranberry relish. The meal is ended with the decision of either munching on pumpkin pie or an apple galette. Specialty drinks for the holiday are also available. Book reservations here. 119 W 56th Street, Manhattan

The Noortwyck- The Noortwyck is situated in this middle category because of the large price range of its main entrees, spanning from $17 for Flake Crudo and soup and salad to chestnut cauliflower agnolotti for $80. Other Thanksgiving menu highlights are a roasted turkey breast with trimmings, caviar with white fish salad and roasted honeynut squash soup with sage. Pies are also available to pick up on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 for $65 each. One can choose between cinnamon pumpkin pie, maple streusel apple pie and pecan pie with bourbon brown butter. Book reservations here. 289 Bleecker St, Manhattan

Wayan- Wayan is an Indonesian-influenced restaurant in the Nolita area. Their Thanksgiving offerings cost $98 for a 3 course meal. Diners will begin with tuna tartare with Sambal Hijau, Nantucket scallops and a light citrus salad. The main course features turkey with a unique spin— adding on perkedei stuffing, delicata squash with ginger-coconut crust, spiced cranberry sauce, brussels sprouts with morning glory terasi and gravy. Dessert options include ube pie, pandan custard or chocolate cookies. The main course can also be picked up before Thanksgiving, the portion fro 2-4 people costs $228 and $448 for 6-8 people. Pickups must be placed before Nov. 20 and can be picked up on Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Book reservations here. 20 Spring Street, Manhattan

$$$: $100 and above

The Fulton- For those with a more expensive palette, The Fulton will provide. For a whopping $158 per person (only $79 for those under 10), attendees receive a pre-fixe 3-course meal. Choices of starters include a platter of oysters and shrimp, yellowfin tuna tartare, kale and arugula salad, and assorted seafood offerings. Main entrees focus on different meat options, from seafood hot pot, turkey, crusted salmon, beef sirloin and lobster noodles. Decadent dessert offerings include the Fulton cookie, a pumpkin sundae and a chocolate boat. Specialty pies will be available for pickup on the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Book reservations here.

Verōnika- Treat yourself with a $160 dinner and maybe even an $85 wine pairing at Verōnika this Thanksgiving. The meal begins with a pre-appetizer favorite of table bread. Starters are mushroom angolotti or coconut squash ginger soup. Main entrees are chosen between turkey, mushroom wellington, or salt crusted lamb. Side options rotate between stuffing, acorn squash, brussels sprouts gratin, or specialty potato puree. Desserts include white chocolate truffle cake or walnut and pecan pie. Book reservations here from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 281 Park Ave, Manhattan

Zaytinya- Put on the Ritz for Thanksgiving! The Zaytinya at the luxe Ritz Carlton offers a mix of Lebanese, Turkish and Greek-inspired food. The courses are offered at $125 per person. Starters are chosen from cheddar cornbread with pomegranate butter or butternut squash gnocchi. The main course is turkey with a twist, offering cous cous and raisin stuffing along with the classic sides of brussels sprouts, gravy, sauce and mashed potatoes. The meal is finished with either bourbon, carmelized popcorn or sweet potato pie. Book reservations here. 1185 Broadway, Manhattan

The Clocktower- For $135 dollars per person, one can enjoy a luxurious meal next to a fireside. The Clocktower is at the EDITION hotel in Madison Square Park. For starters, one can peruse between chicory salad with beets, pumpkin soup with sage or Chicken Liver and Foie Gras Parfait. The main course includes either turkey with classic sides, poached halibut or beef wellington. Dessert is sweetly drizzled with apple pie and ice cream, chocolate bourbon pecan pie (also with ice cream), or pumpkin pie with chantilly. Book reservations here for 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 5 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

Eat up NYC and Happy Thanksgiving!

Editor’s note: the restaurants listed in the article were chosen by the author at random.