Intro classes for the masses in NYC

Learning doesn’t have to stop once you’re out of school. If you’re itching to pick up some new skills from scratch, here’s a look at courses geared toward beginners that are happening over the next week in New York City.

Juggling is not just for clowns. Improve your coordination and dexterity with these regular outdoor classes, taught by the Bryant Park Jugglers. All skill levels are welcome to attend, and equipment will be provided.

When: April 13-17, noon-1 p.m.; April 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; April 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 42nd Street Plaza, 212-768-4242

Russell Moss, an American Culinary Federation certified executive chef and former executive chef of the Cafe 92Y Tribeca, shares his secrets for poaching, searing and making cruda using the freshest fish in this basic cooking class. Tastings may include shrimp, scallops and tuna.

When: April 16, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $30

Info: Lexington Avenue at 92nd Street, 212-415- 5500

Raise your cooking game and learn how to use knives with confidence in this popular class, taught by Sue Gonsalves. Over the course of three hours, learn how to slice, dice, chop and more in a safe and efficient manner. You’ll also walk away with the tools to handle knives correctly and keep them sharp.

When: April 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: $105

Info: 50 W. 23rd St., 800-522-4610

Tim and Shelly of BoroughBees.com lead this class, which covers how to shake packages and how to move bees from their shipping container to a hive safely for both you and the bees. Learn all about hive site prep and safety precautions, followed by a live demonstration in a nearby garden. Close-toed shoes, pants and a hat recommended.

When: April 19, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $10

Info: 190 Underhill Ave., Prospect Heights, 347-292-7246