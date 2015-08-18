Jane Austen lovers to convene in Brooklyn this Sunday

It’s not quite ‘Austenland,’ but it will do.

A panel of Jane Austen enthusiasts will discuss her life, legacy and writings Sunday afternoon at BookCourt, 163 Court St. in Brooklyn.

Authors Patrice Kindl, Polly Shulman and Elizabeth Eulberg will be moderated by Kerri Spennicchia, a former board member of the Jane Austen Society of North America, and the current program chair of that group’s New York metropolitan region.

Spennicchia is also noted as being “an avid collector” of late 19th and early 20th century young adult fiction.”

Shulman and Eulberg are both New Yorkers and Austen superfans.

Eulberg may be best known for her novel “The Lovely Hearts Club” but her 2011 book “Prom and Prejudice” a “prom-season delight of Jane Austen proportions” pays tribute to the iconic author with a modern day Darcy and Elizabeth romance.

The panel discussion will take place at 4 p.m. and include a reading, audience questions and a book signing.

Period costumes are not required, nor are they encouraged, but they’re also not prohibited.