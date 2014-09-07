Katie Cassidy brings NHL boyfriend Jason Garrison to Fashion Week

The cozy couple was holding hands while walking around the soiree.

Fashion Week regular Katie Cassidy is getting her boyfriend, hockey hunk Jason Garrison, in on the style game.

The actress brought Garrison, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, to Saturday’s Hervé Léger by Max Azria show at Lincoln Center and then to the after-party celebrating Hervé Léger and BCBGMaxAzria. According to our spy, the cozy couple was holding hands while walking around the soiree, held at Top of the Standard.

While Cassidy did a show-to-party costume change — a black crop top and a black skirt to a black sheer top and leather pants — Garrison played it casual at both events, donning the same T-shirt, jeans and baseball cap.

Elsewhere during NYFW, Cassidy was spotted at the Nicole Miller and Houghton shows.