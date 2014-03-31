Kelly Killoren Bensimon on spring’s hot hair looks

Did your hair get too much sun over Spring Break?

Spring is the season to rid yourself of split ends, vacation hair that has seen too much sun and roots that reveal your real age (or hair color).

My first stop this spring was to the Sally Hershberger salon (425 W. 14th St., 212-206-8700). Pre-Oscars, I wanted to cut off some of my split ends and get a little modern. Sally kept the length and cut my hair a la Brigitte Bardot to have synchroncity with this season’s sexy fringe trend. Days after, she was off to a safari in Africa, and I was off to a safari of my own: the world of L.A. and Oscar week.

Before Sally’s cut, while in Aspen, I ran into famed stylist Frederic Fekkai, the genius behind my bob while I was a model (Michel Aleman is the master behind the blonde highlights and giving my bob that beach look, which I have forever adopted). To keep my locks looking gorgeous, my daughter and I are headed to his SoHo salon (394 West Broadway, 212-888-2600) soon to get blowouts and munch on Laduree macarons and sip on tea.

If your hair is literally screaming Hawaii and your boss is screaming “deadline,” I suggest you go to my color savior, Kathleen Flynn-Hui at Salon AKS (689 Fifth Ave., 212-888-0707). Sitting in her chair is like the ultimate female think tank where you’ll meet New York’s high-powered blonde beauties who share tricks with each other. Kat, as I call her, is the one who told me to grow my hair out a number of years ago. I did, gained confidence and ventured on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York” as a result. Funny how hair can change a person.

Blocks away from AKS is Rita Hazan (720 Fifth Ave., 212-586-4343), who has worked with the biggest beauties out there, including Jennifer Lopez. It’s where I got my first gel manicure that lasted for weeks, and the root concealer is God’s gift to mankind.

Downtown is the nest of my best friend Bradley Irion, who doesn’t work in a salon. He met me after I filmed my first season of “RHONY.” The first thing he said was, “We are going to darken these roots and grow out this hair.” Right before I filmed what I coined the “Scary Island” episode, Bradley added some Great Lengths extensions into my hair. I had only had glued-in and clip- ons before, but these were in my head and moved with me everywhere I went. Great Lengths empowered me and gave me the strength to endure the nasty situation I found myself in. I love you Bradley for making me gorge and giving me the confidence to stick up for myself.

Another spot I love downtown is Rare Salon (317 Church St., 212-343-9133) for blowouts. This chic salon has all the Oribe products you can dream of and the most handsome and hottest models coming in minute by minute to get groomed or trimmed. Dress to impress if you can get an appointment.

Now, here’s my love list when it comes to hair products:

It’s A 10 Miracle Leave In Product

BlowPro “Faux Dry” Dry Shampoo

Moroccan Oil Hairspray (the oil is great for thicker hair.)

Rita Hazan Root Concealer

Keratin’s shampoo and conditioner

Tresemme’s shampoo and conditioner

AKS brushes

Bumble and bumble Surf Spray

Oribe Shampoo and Conditioner for Beautiful Color