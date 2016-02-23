Kendall Jenner: What I hate most about modeling

A girl’s gotta suffer for fashion, so the saying goes.

A girl’s gotta suffer for fashion, so the saying goes — but we’re glad we don’t have to do this on a regular basis.

Kendall Jenner revealed on her website Tuesday that bleaching her eyebrows for runway shows all but destroys them.

“I think the worst is when designers want to mess with my eyebrows,” the 20-year-old said. “It always freaks me out because every time they do it, I lose them. They literally fall out!”

The no-brow look has been increasingly popular on runways around the globe, recently at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week earlier this month and at Givenchy’s Spring ’16 presentation in London last fall. Jenner walked in both of those, go figure.