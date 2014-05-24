Komodo dragons have returned to the Bronx Zoo

For the first time since the 1950’s, komodo dragons are back at the Bronx Zoo.

The zoo has three komodo dragons, two female and one male, for the “Amazing Monitors” exhibit. Each one is more than five feet in length, according to the press release. The dragons are “adolescents and yet to meet their full size and potential..”

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), “Fully grown, adult males can reach nine feet from nose to tail, and tip the scales at 360 pounds.”

There could be as few as 2,500 Komodo dragons remaining in the wild, with estimates guessing only 350 breeding females, according to the WCS. The exhibit hopes to raise awareness of the komodo dragon.

The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 5:30 p.m. weekends from April to October. Info: 718-367-1010, bronxzoo.com.