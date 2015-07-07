Kylie Jenner to release top-secret beauty tips on KylieJenner.com

Temporary lip fillers are just the beginning.

If you’ve ever envied Kylie Jenner’s looks, you’re in luck!

The model announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she “can’t wait to release all my beauty secrets on KylieJenner.com coming soon.”

A quick visit to the site shows no coveted makeup tips but rather a few related links to the Jenner sisters in swimsuits.

The Cut discovered via Register.com that the URL is currently owned by someone in India, with an expiration date for the domain set to be October 18, 2015.

Looks like we’ll have to wait quite a while for those Jenner lip tips.

In the meantime, how about some Kendall Jenner lipstick for your next selfie?