Mets fans catch water taxi with Mike Piazza to World Series Game 3

About 80 Mets fans took a special water taxi to Citi Field to see Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night with baseball legend Mike Piazza and comedian Jim Breuer as honorary captains aboard the vessel.

Piazza, like many of the fans aboard the water taxi, were trying to brush off the Mets’ bruising losses in the first two games of the series earlier this week.

“We’re going to win tonight,” said Piazza, who still holds the record for the the most home runs of any catcher in Major League Baseball and will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3. “They came down and they smacked us. It’s momentum, you have to try and find it. When it goes, you have to recapture it.”

Superfan Breuer, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member who has a popular Mets podcast, said he had a “calm” feeling about the night ahead. “I think the energy is going to lift up the Mets tonight,” he said. “Now the magic is here. The have to be relaxed today. They have nothing to lose. The Mets didn’t expect to make it so far.”

Fans were excited about taking the taxi with their honorary captains to the big game in Queens.

“We got this,” said Keith Sidell, 33, of Douglaston. “The Mets are going to come back and take the next 3.”

The official airline of the Mets, Delta, sponsored the “Let’s Go Mets” water taxi to Citi Field. Passengers set sail from Pier 11 at South Street Seaport on Friday night about 5 p.m.