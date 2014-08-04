Mom-to-be Lake Bell talks pregnancy style, wearing ‘makeup for two’

Bell’s style goals have been shaken up with a new baby on the way.

Actress Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell have a little one on the way, which means a lot of changes to come. But in the months before baby, Bell’s style goals, wardrobe and beauty routine have already been shaken up. amNewYork caught up with Bell, 35, at a recent Tata Harper Skincare event, held at Pasanella & Son Vintners, to chat all things style and baby.

What does your beauty regimen entail?

Less is more and keep it simple. I don’t like to fuss too much in my off- time, but I dabble in organic, chemical-free products, mostly from the Tata Harper Skincare line and Josie Maran makeup.

How has this changed since becoming pregnant, if at all?

That’s why I’ve honed in on my organic game. Maybe it’s OK for an adult such as myself to occasionally use chemical-based products, but currently I’m wearing makeup for two! No toxic lipstick on this baby, thank you.

How about your style: Has that changed?

Whether I like it or not, my style and wardrobe has had to adapt, mainly because my body has changed daily. My style goals are to look as chic as possible without resorting to trainers and a potato sack, which is what I would like to wear. It becomes more and more challenging as the temperatures rise and the belly grows.

What’s one product you can’t live without?

Aquaphor. It’s a panacea for any complaint: chapped lips, dry hands. It’s even dubbed as a belly cream in a pinch.

As summer winds down, are there any makeup colors you’re sad, or excited, to put away for fall?

It’s not winding down yet, is it? I was just getting started!