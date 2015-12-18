Netflix and Chill has reached a whole new level of coziness

Netflix and Knit? Oh yes.

Netflix and Chill has become America’s favorite pasttime. Sorry, baseball.

And to capitalize on the success of its national phenomenon, Netflix has created knitting patterns for socks inspired by their original content.

Grab a glass of pinot noir, some yarn and your Pinot Noir “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” pattern — it’s knit night!

If you’re more apt to fix a Roku player than to stitch up some socks, Netflix has also provided a chill activity for you.

For those who have an “understanding of electronics and microcontroller programming,” Netflix has developed “actigraphy” socks that can sense motion and will pause your show when you fall asleep or just get too chill.

Patterns are available at makeit.netflix.com and signing in to your roommate’s stepmom’s account isn’t even necessary to download the PDFs!

