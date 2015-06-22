Get outside and read! NYPL becomes bookworms’ summer paradise

School’s out, but the city’s reading scene is just heating up.

The ultimate book lover’s paradise, the New York Public Library’s Outdoor Reading Room, is open for the season.

Sunny yellow lounge chairs, tables and umbrellas are set up outside the main building at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, with staff-picked books, a book swap and a wall where readers are encouraged to share recommendations of their own.

Like a good neighbor, Bryant Park is getting in on the action and launching “Food Trucks on Fifth,” which will bring one food truck to the 40th Street side of the library’s plaza every day. Red Hook Lobster Pound and Kimchi Taco are among the participants.

Even the library’s iconic lions, Patience and Fortitude, have been spotted with books in their paws. Free events this summer will include open book nights (discuss recommended reads with librarians), authors talks and open mics. For a full schedule, visit nypl.org.