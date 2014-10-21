NYC classes to tone your butt

Classes to help you declare 2014 the Year of the Butt.

The booty is back.

Thanks to bootylicious celebs like Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian, and hit songs like Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” (in which she even declares, “I’m bringing booty back”), 2014 may be declared the Year of the Butt.

Here’s the bottom line, though: Some women are born with it, while the rest of us have to hit the gym to accentuate our assets. If you’re among the latter, head to these posterior-perfecting classes to get a brag-worthy booty.

Ass Blast

In this 30-minute class, work your gluteal muscles in four sets of weighted glute bridges, glute kickbacks, reverse lunges and squats. The booty-shaking music will help get you through those reps. Membership required; DavidBartonGym, multiple locations, davidbartongym.com

Beatbox Fitness

Get ready to do plié squats, sumo squats, squat jumps, lunges, back kicks and press-back pulses in the studio’s DJ-driven cardio kickboxing classes. The non-stop, 50-minute workout can lead to big results in as little as six weeks. $18/class; 519 Eighth Ave., 12th Fl. (Pearl Studios), 347-349-4612, beatboxfitness.com

Fusion Ride & Barre

Work that butt double-time in this two-part, hour-long class. During the ride session, “monster climbs” get you out of the saddle with your hips over the seat, creating high resistance that makes for great glutes. Then in the barre portion, the small repetitive movements, weight-lifting and holds are designed to firm your body. $30/class; BFX Chelsea, 555 Sixth Ave., 917-382-5573, bfxstudio.com

TRX Mash Up

This class is all about TRX suspension training — a bodyweight exercise used by the military and professional athletes alike. During the 45-minute class, you’ll be challenged to complete squats, lunges, lateral lunges, pistol squats and hip presses in two to three rounds of 30 to 90 second intervals. $30/class; FIT RxN, 33 West End Ave., 212-561-5435, fitrxn.com

Vixen Workout

This one’s for the ladies. In the 60-minute, women-only, high-intensity class, you’ll perform jump squats, sumo jump squats and jump lunges within hip-hop dance sequences. It’s nicknamed “The Beyonce Workout,” so you know it’s good (she did help make the word “bootylicious” mainstream, after all). $18/class; various locations, vixenworkout.com

BoCo Classic

Work your “seat” during this high-energy cardio and sculpting session. The hour-long class targets the whole body, including the butt for 15-20 minutes of the workout. Of course, it’ll take several classes to lift that booty. $32/ class; Body Conceptions, 37 W. 26th Street, 9th fl. (Stepping Out Studios), 347-674-9552, bodyconceptions.com