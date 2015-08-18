The major players in NYC’s juicing scene

From big chains to beverage brands, here’s a look at the juicing scene in NYC.

Liquiteria

Billed as “New York City’s original cold pressed juice,” this chain first started blending up its juices and smoothies back in 1996 at its original East Village location. Since then, it’s opened four more Manhattan locations and expanded to Boston. Liquiteria.com

Juice Generation

Another juicing pioneer in the city, Juice Generation was founded in 1999 with a small juice bar in Hell’s Kitchen. Today, find fresh juice and smoothies, as well as raw food dishes, at any of its 15 locations throughout the city. Juicegeneration.com

Pure Green

One of the newest, Pure Green has quickly made a presence, opening three locations in Manhattan since Oct. 2014 and more on the way. Find bottled cold-pressed juices and smoothies, plus acai bowls. Thepuregreen.com



Organic Avenue

Grab a cold-pressed juice to go at this plant-based retailer, which has 10 locations in the city. Organicavenue.com

Juice Press

This raw juice and smoothie bar is famously the home of an $15 smoothie — The Guru — which is considered among the most expensive in the city. It has 22 locations throughout the city, with three more under construction. Juicepress.com

Melvin’s Juice Box

The Melvin behind this buzzy juice bar is downtown juicing legend Melvin Major Jr. An offshoot of the next-door Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s, it serves up juices, smoothies and booster shots, plus a Body Good Cleanse. 130 W. Houston Street, 646-588-5375, melvinsjuicebox.com

The Butcher’s Daughter

This juice bar and vegetarian café in NoLita is known for its unconventional combinations, like the Hangover Killer (Thai coconut, pineapple, yuzu, chili, primrose oil and cilantro). 19 Kenmare St., 212-219-3434, thebutchersdaughter.com

Jus by Julie

Get this juice bar’s bottled blends, made from raw ingredients, to go or delivered to your door. 2166 E. Fifth St., Gravesend, 1212 Ave. M, Midwood, 347-850-4587, jusbyjulie.com

LuliTonix

This juice brand, commonly found in fitness studios and Whole Foods, recently opened its first storefront. Pick up its blends comprised of whole greens and fruits. 182 Mulberry St., lulitonix.com

Creative Juice

This cold-pressed juice brand, developed with Danny Meyer, can be found at Equinox’s 50th Street, 85th Street and Printing House locations. Creativejuiceco.com

