USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to host this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

America’s second-longest continuously held sport, after the Kentucky Derby, is The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which will be held May 8-9 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park.

“As we march towards our 150th Anniversary in 2026, the Club is excited to bring the dog show to a venue that has always celebrated world-class athletes, and these champion dogs are no exception,” said Westminster Kennel Club President, Darrell W. Crate. “The sprawling complex will give spectators a truly memorable experience as they meet thousands of purpose-bred dogs that each have a rich history and background.”

The historic show attracts the top-winning dogs from across the country and is central to Westminster Week, the multi-day competition featuring the 8th Annual Masters Obedience Championship, Junior Showmanship, hundreds of breed competitions, 7 group competitions and the Best in Show, which will be crowned to end the week. The iconic dog show will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Masters Agility Championship.

“This is an incredibly unique and prestigious event that we’re thrilled to host at our venue,” said Danny Zausner, Chief Operating Officer, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “After hosting All Elite Wrestling each of the last two years and the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is increasingly becoming a marquee event destination for non-tennis related events. And the sight of dogs roaming the grounds at the home of the US Open is certain to put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

The show is the longest nationally televised dog show, as it began airing in 1948 and has established itself as a significant American event. The family-friendly event focuses on education, accessibility and connection. With the mission of The Westminster Kennel Club being “to celebrate the companionship of dogs while promoting responsible dog ownership, health, and breed preservation,” according to The Westminster Kennel Club website.

“Spectators are always surprised that they get to meet and pet these exceptional dogs, but the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was created to engage with the public. We encourage people to come and learn about dog breeds from the owners, handlers, and preservation breeders. For over a century, this celebration of dogs has thrilled people and our 2023 events will continue that tradition,” says Westminster Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher.

Event information, the FOX Sports’ telecast and streaming schedules will appear on the website as they become available: westminsterkennelclub.org.