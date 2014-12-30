Pre-order Sugar Factory’s Britney Spears lollipop

Enjoy a sweet piece of candy inspired by the ‘Piece of Me’ singer.

Miss American Dream since she was 17 has a new piece of her on the market: a couture lollipop.

Sugar Factory’s couture lollipops collection already included themes ranging from The Pussy Cat Dolls to Hello Kitty and Playboy, and will release a Britney Piece of Me Couture Pop for 2015.

The $26 candy, which can be pre-ordered online, comes in nine flavors: blue raspberry, pink lemonade, bubblegum, pina colada, watermelon, cherry, creamy orange, grape and green apple.

“It’s not just candy, it’s an accessory,” says Sugar Factory’s website. The “accessory” comes with a sparkly, rhinestone-studded lollipop handle, making enjoying the candy ever more elegant.

Sugar Factory, which has stores in the Meatpacking District and at Barclay’s Center, is notorious for packing in bubblegum popping teenagers along with a slightly older set at its bar serving cotton candy Cosmopolitans.

If you’ve been looking for a sweet accessory to sing into on the red carpet (or your living room) this exclusive treat may be it.