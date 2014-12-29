Raul De Molina of “El Gordo y la Flaca” on hosting the Times Square ball drop

Who’s ready for New Year’s and all those New Years resolutions? Raúl De Molina of Univision’s No. 1 rated news/entertainment show “El Gordo y la Flaca” is, and he’s coming to New York City to host the dropping of the ball on New Year’s Eve on the Cosmo/Covergirl countdown stage in Times Square.

Guest judge on “Iron Chef,” photographer and Louis Vuitton ambassador are just some of De Molina’s illustrious accomplishments. Not to mention the Miami native has Cuban pride, is a doting husband and an art collector. De Molina will be on stage at the eleventh hour to share his wishes for the New Year.

We got a sneak peek into what De Molina really wishes for and it’s not to collect more art, be a better husband, go to Cuba or be more of a humanitarian. He wants to lose weight, just like all of us. De Molina clues us into how he will lose the weight. It looks like it will be one less snack.

Q: Are you excited to drop the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball for 2015?

A: I count down to New Year’s Eve all year! It’s my favorite event to cover for Univision and is the highlight of the year. I love coming to New York for the ball drop. I’ve been hosting the ball drop in Times Square for Univision for over 17 years and there is nothing in the world that I like more than this.

Q: Are you excited about the opening up of Cuba?

A In a way I’m excited because really, with the embargo nothing has happened in Cuba for over 50 years. I was born in Cuba when [Fidel] Castro was in power in 1959 and I lived there for 10 years before moving to Spain and then the United States when I was 16. I believe that this might be something good and if the United States lifts the embargo it could be harder for Castro to stay in power.

Q: What’s is it like to be known as one of the most influential Hispanics by People en Español?

A Like everyone else, I try to do my job the best that I can. I’ve been on TV for almost 24 years and have co-hosted “El Gordo y la Flaca” for 16 years with Lili Estefan which has allowed me to meet some amazing people. It’s an honor to be known as one of the most influential Hispanics in the U.S.

Q What’s your New Year’s resolution this year?

A To lose 40 or 50 pounds. I’m not saying that just because I’m heavy and it’s not something I say every year — I really want to lose 50 pounds this year!

Q: What’s your big secret to losing weight?

A: When I lost the weight, I cut down on carbs and exercised — I exercise five days a week with a trainer — but the most important thing I did was I restricted snacking at night. I have not been able to do that this year, and that’s one of the ways I’m going to try to lose weight in 2015.

Q: As a well-known TV host, which is more exciting: The World Cup, Miss America or the New Year’s Eve ball dropping?

A: The World Cup is a close second to hosting the ball drop in Times Square. I’ve covered four World Cups for Univision, and this past year I was in Brazil for the World Cup for 43 days. The ball drop in Times Square is only one night, but I enjoy that one night as much as the 43 days I spent in Brazil.