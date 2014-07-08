Rock climbing’s health benefits

So, what are the health benefits of rock climbing, anyway?

For starters, the workout utilizes every major muscle group in the body, providing a full body workout that you’d be hard-pressed to find in a traditional gym.

According to rock climbing expert Keese Lane of Brooklyn Boulders, many people incorrectly assume you need a lot of upper body strength to reap the benefits of the sport, but climbers actually use their legs, back, core and forearms more than their biceps.

The benefits don’t stop there, as climbing requires as much brain power as it does physical.

“The puzzle-solving nature of climbing engages the mind in a way that carrying weights or running doesn’t,” said Lane. “Rarely in the modern world are we faced with problems that require both intense mental perseverance and physical stamina. Rock climbing is more than a fitness routine; it’s a way of life.”