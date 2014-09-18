Build your own Birchbox for free Friday in SoHo

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For an interactive experience, build your own Birchbox, selecting everything from the color of your box to the five products inside it. Offerings change every month, and can range from nail polish and facial cleanser to perfume and eyeliner. Photo Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

Birchbox already makes its subscribers feel special once a month with a box full of beauty treats, but on Friday, they’re taking things up a notch.

For Customer Appreciation Day, the SoHo store at 433 West Broadway will be giving away free BYOB (Build Your Own Birchboxes) all day, while supplies last. That means you’ll get to pack a box with five free products of your choice. (They open at 10 a.m., in case you want to get there early.)

Can’t get to the store? Make sure you answer your phone, because subscribers will be selected at random to receive surprise gifts, chosen based on questions they answer about themselves.

You can also nominate yourself or a friend to win a special delivery at birchbox.com/giveaways.