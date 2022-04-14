Quantcast
Business

New York Embroidery Studio launches new truck with mobile embroidery and engraving services

By Esther Wickham
truck
Photo courtesy of New York Embroidery Studio

New York Embroidery Studio (NYES) recently announced its launch of the NYES Truck. 

This full-service innovative design studio and manufacturing facility works with the biggest names in fashion like Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and many more! The studio has been open for 20 years and is excited to expand with this new truck. 

The truck will make its way through New York City and New Jersey, offering its customers embroidery, engraving, and embossing now directly to the consumer! The NYES truck will also be able to attend events and stores through the tri-state area where the team can offer services to customers.

Linda Alexander, founder and president of Alexander Marketing

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

Along with the new truck, the company recently opened an 80,000 sq ft space in the Brooklyn Army Terminal; this is a big project, but the company is hopeful. 

NYES is dedicated to working alongside minority and women-owned business enterprises as contractors and subcontractors to build out their space.

