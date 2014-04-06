Sample sales: Elie Tahari, Marissa Webb and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

White + Warren: April 8-9, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 80 W. 40th St. (third floor), btwn Fifth and Sixth aves. Cashmere sweaters are $75 and up, cotton sweaters are $40 and up and T-shirts start at $15.

Minnie Rose: April 8-11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 264 W. 40th St., btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-575-5766. Cashmere sweates, silk tops, dresses, accessories and more are up to 80% off.

Elie Tahari: April 8-11, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; April 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 501 Fifth Ave. (second floor), btwn 41st and 42nd sts., 212-398-2622. Men’s and women’s clothing and accessories are up to 70% off.

Elizabeth and James: April 8-10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; April 11-12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Apparel, eyewear and jewelry are deeply discounted.

Shoshanna: April 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; April 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 231 W. 39th St. (fourth floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-719-3601. All womenswear is $150 or less.

Sferra: April 9-12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chelsea Market: 75 Ninth Ave., btwn 15th and 16th sts. Luxury bedding, bath items and fine linens are up to 70% off.

Marissa Webb: April 10-11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 12, noon-6 p.m. 60-62 E. 11th St. (sixth floor), btwn University Pl. and Broadway. Prices are slashed on dresses, outerwear, leather moto pants and other women’s pieces.

Saturdays NYC: April 10-13, noon-8 p.m. 168 Bowery, at Kenmare St. Men’s jackets, boardshorts, woven shirts, accessories and more are up to 70% off.

