Lifestyle

Sorel to open first pop-up store in NYC on Oct. 30

By
Posted on

Shoe shopping in NYC is getting a re-boot: Sorel is opening its first ever pop-up retail shop in the Meatpacking District!

Sorel’s store will open to shoppers on Thursday, Oct. 30 and the company plans to keep the store running through February 2015 (and we’re hoping winter won’t last much longer).
 
The Sorel pop-up shop will offer women’s and men’s styles from the line’s Fall and Winter 2014 collection. Iconic winter styles, like the familiar Caribou and Joan of Arctic will also be available.

The 3,309 square foot Sorel retail store draws inspiration from the brand’s fashion-meets-utilitarian aesthetic, featuring a minimalist design to allow shoe shoppers to focus on what’s really important: boots. 

Walking around the High Line on a snowy day can maybe be a little easier this year.
 
The SOREL pop-up shop at 345 West 14th St. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

