Thera brings the relief and benefits of weighted blankets with comfy robes and hoodies

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City resident Jenny Rosenberg has had her share of mental health struggles. It got to the point where Rosenberg felt that depression and anxiety were the norm, even when trying to navigate life with four children.

Her therapist recommended using a weighted blanket (back before they were mainstream). She loved it immediately, and although she was content with using it regularly, Rosenberg wanted something a little more wearable.

“I thought, oh I love my blanket, now I want a robe. I went to search for it online and was so shocked that it actually did not exist,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg’s husband, who is in the apparel business, helped make a prototype of a weighted robe, and as she would wear it around the house, Rosenberg’s friends would express their want for one as well.

“I realized, I love it. If [my friend] loves it, there must be so many other people that would love it and want it,” said Rosenberg.

In 2020, Rosenberg officially launched Thera, selling weighted robes and blankets to the public. The robes come in multiple sizes and colors, ranging from 12 to 17 pounds in adult sizes and 8 pounds for the kid size robes.

A frequent wearer of the weighted robe in Rosenberg’s home was her son, who would wear it around the house while playing video games and even falling asleep in it. After developing anxiety on his own, Rosenberg’s son expressed how he would love to be able to bring the robe on a flight.

“I said to him, if you have flight anxiety, there must be so many other people that would love a weighted blanket on a plane, but it’s just not really practical to take your weighted blanket on the plane,” said Rosenberg. “If I could come up with something more transportable, more regular-looking that people could go out and about in, maybe that could be something.”

The result was the weighted hoodie, a more portable weighted garment that is meant for everyday wear. The hoodie weighs 10 pounds, regardless of what size you order it in (ranging from small to XXL), and comes in a variety of colors and two fabric options: fleece and minky. There are also kid options available, which weigh 5 pounds.

Both the robes and the hoodies have the same therapeutic benefits of a weighted blanket but are meant to mimic the feeling of a hug, the sensation of which releases chemicals like oxytocin and serotonin into your body and lowers stress levels.

“That’s why Thera’s slogan is ‘Wrap yourself in calm.’ I thought it was so appropriate because you put on the robe, you fasten the belt or you zip up into the hoodie and you feel that calming sensation and that sense of security and it’s instant, that’s what’s great about it,” said Rosenberg. “I’m not saying it’s a replacement for medication or therapy, but it’s definitely an extra tool that’s helpful. It’s natural, it’s holistic, and it really works.”

Although Thera is a small business, Rosenberg says that the response has been immensely positive. Rosenberg herself has gotten emails expressing how helpful the hoodies and robes have been for her customers, ranging from people in treatment who feel like they’re getting a hug from home to people with autism.

“I hadn’t even realized until really once our product was launched how valuable and how much people with autism appreciate our product. It’s a great sensory tool for people with autism, they really love it also because they’re able to go out with a hoodie that just looks like a regular hoodie than anyone else,” said Rosenberg.

It was also announced recently that Thera will be teaming up with Champion, the designer of the world’s first hoodie over 80 years ago, to make a Champion Weighted Hoodie. The hoodie, which will weigh 8 pounds, is expected to hit stores in September, just in time for school to start.

“I knew this was a team I wanted to be connected to,” said Rosenberg. “The team has kept me involved since the beginning of the process. The fact that Champion is investing and creating garments like the weighted hoodie in order to help remove the stigma of mental health is incredible. When mental health is normalized, people are more likely to seek the help and support they need without any fear of judgment or shame.”

The partnership is one step forward toward Rosenberg’s goal to help more people with Thera’s robes and hoodies.

“My dream would be to be able to get this product to more people because these products are products that really help people. “The emails, the reviews, they’re genuine, and the world doesn’t know about this product. I just want to get to the point where we can be able to get this product out to more people so more people could benefit from it.”

For more information, visit www.therabrand.co.